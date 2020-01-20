Fitch cuts Boeing’s credit rating over doubts of 737 Max’s return

Fitch Ratings downgraded Boeing's long-term credit rating to A- from A, citing regulatory risk regarding the timing of the 737 Max's return to service.

The global ratings agency said on Friday the Max situation has reduced much of the planemaker's financial cushion, leaving it more exposed to unforeseen events.

The A category represents high credit quality with expectations of low default risk.

Fitch expects Boeing's debt to rise in the first and second quarters of this year and potentially peak at more than US$32 billion (S$43 billion) to US$34 billion. It expects the debt to nearly double to around US$27 billion in 2019.

The downgrade comes shortly after Boeing said it was dealing with a new software problem discovered last weekend during a technical review of the proposed update to the grounded 737 Max, a development that could further delay the plane's return to service.

"The Max situation, including recently-released internal e-mails, is... likely to increase business risk from fines, litigation, weakened competitive position or reputation damage," the ratings agency said in a statement.