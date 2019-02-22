Fitch may cut Britain’s AA debt rating due to Brexit

NEW YORK: Ratings agency Fitch warned on Wednesday that it could cut Britain's debt rating.

The country's departure from the European Union without a divorce agreement would create a risk of "substantial disruption to UK economic and trade prospects, at least in the near term", Fitch said.

Fitch put Britain's long-term debt on credit watch "negative" for a possible downgrade from the AA rating.

The review date had been set for April 26, but Fitch said "developments in the country warrant such a deviation from the calendar".

This came as British Prime Minister Theresa May met European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker in Brussels.

Fitch said it still expects Britain will avoid a no-deal Brexit and economic growth will pick up, but warned the consequences could be serious if no agreement is reached.