Five STI stocks consistently increased dividends over 5 years

Five Straits Times Index (STI) stocks that have consistently increased dividends over the past five years are Sats, ComfortDelGro, Jardine Matheson, Jardine Strategic and Hongkong Land.

These five stocks make up almost 15 per cent of the STI weight and averaged a dividend yield of 3 per cent in 2017, said a MyGateway report from the Singapore Exchange last week.

While the dividend yields of the two Jardine companies and Hongkong Land are lower than the STI's yield of 3.1 per cent in 2017, the trio's average dividend per share has gradually increased at a compound annual growth rate of 5 per cent over the past five years, in line with the STI.

A company may increase its dividend for various reasons, possibly as a result of an increase in the company's net profit. However, it could also be the case that the company is rewarding shareholders on windfall returns or distributing disposal proceeds.

REASSESS

A company may also choose to reinvest less and instead pay out dividends for a variety of reasons. For example, the company might wish to reassess its market position before committing further funds for expansion or the company might choose to postpone major capital expenditures due to unfavourable financing rates.

The firm might also increase its dividend payout to attract further equity investments.

Among the 30 STI constituents excluding the three real estate investment trusts (Reits), these five companies have consistently distributed higher dividends per share over the past five years.

The absolute dividend per share distributed is used rather than dividend yield as the latter is affected by stock price movement. Investors should also evaluate whether a company can sustain its dividends. The dividend payout ratio is a common metric used to evaluate this ability.

A dividend payout ratio that consistently exceeds 100 per cent is not sustainable.