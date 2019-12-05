F&N builds $80 million smart facility in Tuas

Mr Koh Poh Tiong (second from right), chairman of the F&N board executive committee, with officials from various organisations at the ground-breaking ceremony.

Food and beverage giant Fraser and Neave (F&N) is building a new $80 million facility here that will serve as a base for production, warehousing and a beefed-up research and development programme.

The F&N Foods centre will also enable the company to consolidate most of its Singapore non-alcoholic beverage operations under one roof.

The company broke ground on the facility yesterday at Tuas Link.

Its existing Pandan Loop manufacturing plant will move to Tuas after the new facility is completed in late 2021, the company told The Straits Times.

Staff who need to operate the new systems will be retrained.

Mr Koh Poh Tiong, chairman of the F&N board executive committee, said: "Our investment in this new facility marks our confidence in Singapore's future, as well as its ability to meet rising global and local challenges.

"This investment also affirms our belief that Singapore has the best resources, infrastructure and talent to sharpen F&N's competitive edge locally as well as in the international marketplace."

The facility will also be a smart factory designed with state-of-the-art automated storage and retrieval systems.

This in turn will help the company to have greater synergy between manufacturing and warehouse systems, which can lower production costs and lift productivity.

The centre will be among the first in the region to use this integrated system for manufacturing, warehousing and distribution of chilled products.