Focus on central bank meetings this week

Most Asian equities ended lower on yesterday's close ahead of "central bank week", with the local bourse feeling the effects of investor caution ahead of a week of central bank meetings.

Central banks in the US, Japan, Britain, Brazil and India will all meet during the week.

Bank of Japan may adjust its yield-curve control policy and cut its Consumer Price Index forecasts, while the Bank of England is expected to hike even amid Brexit, according to Bloomberg.

The US Federal Reserve is seen to hold rates, as will Brazil's central bank. The Reserve Bank of India's rate decision is expected to be a close call, with DBS economist Radhika Rao seeing odds of a hike marginally higher than a pause.

The Straits Times Index closed lower yesterday, shedding 17.83 points - or 0.54 per cent - to 3,307.15 points.

Decliners outnumbered advancers 237 to 153, while seeing trading of 1.74 billion shares worth a total of $835.3 million.

All three local banks ended the day in the red, with DBS Bank seeing the largest percentage decline. It fell 1.55 per cent to close at $26.64 apiece.

United Overseas Bank retreated 1.24 per cent to $26.98, while OCBC Bank lost 1.2 per cent to $11.52.

The three local telcos, however, were a bright spot.

M1 was buoyed after releasing its fiscal second-quarter financial results last Friday after the market had closed, gaining 2.5 per cent or four cents to $1.64.

M1's Q2 net income beat estimates, but it warned second-half income would be dented on looming competition. Australia's TPG Telecom is set to enter the Singapore market as a mobile network operator this year.

The two other telcos also gained on the news from M1, with Singtel advancing 0.63 per cent to $3.20 and StarHub adding 1.17 per cent to $1.73.

Retailer Dairy Farm International fell 4.48 per cent to US$8.74 (S$11.90) after multiple brokerages downgraded their outlook on the pan-Asian firm, citing a slower growth outlook and higher operating expenses from its associate, Yonghui Superstores.

DBS Group Research downgraded the stock to "hold" from "buy" with a target price of US$9.35 with a 1 per cent upside, and CGS-CIMB Research downgraded it to "hold" from "add" with a US$9.55 target price and a 3.5 per cent upside.

RHB Research downgraded its call to "neutral" from "buy", with a new target of US$9.60 with a 5 per cent upside.

Another day, another debut on the Catalist, this time in the form of Silkroad Nickel. The mining group is based in Indonesia and has the mining business licence to carry out nickel ore mining operations in the Morowali Regency, Sulawesi Tengah Province, Indonesia.

Silkroad Nickel opened at 30 cents, peaking at 38 cents during early trading, before settling to close at 34.5 cents.

In the services sector, Thomson Medical Group found itself among the top 20 stocks by volume, seeing some 50.84 million units traded at eight cents apiece, up nearly 4 per cent.

The heavy trading came amid news that Thomson Medical had signed an agreement with IVI-RMA Global - which specialises in assisted reproductive technologies - for a proposed joint venture that will see the two groups form Asia's leading assisted reproduction platform.

Global demand for assisted reproduction is projected to grow significantly, Thomson Medical said last Friday.

