Foreign investment in Beijing property may hit record high

BEIJING: Foreign investors have been increasingly active in Beijing's property market this year, with transactions projected to reach a record high this year, industry experts said.

"We are expecting another round of brisk investment this year," said Mr Liu Bing, deputy managing director of DTZ China's capital market department.

"This is mainly due to the appreciation of the dollar since last year and tightening financing channels for domestic players."

According to DTZ, foreign investors have reached 10 block deals valued more than 25 billion yuan (S$5 billion) in Beijing's property market from the start of last year till the first quarter of thisyear.

Statistics from JLL indicate that foreign investors continue to show interest in the market this year.

Dinghao Electronics Plaza in Zhongguancun was purchased by a joint venture between Partners Group, The Family Office, SDP Investments, and The Carlyle Group for 9 billion yuan.

"Given the strong presence of leading and fast-growing IT firms in the area, Zhongguancun remains a bright spot for investment opportunities in Beijing," said Mr Michael Wang, head of capital markets for JLL in Beijing.