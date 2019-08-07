Former Fed chairs: Central bank must be independent

WASHINGTON: The four living former chairs of the Federal Reserve on Monday called for the United States central bank to remain free to work independently and without fear of political reprisals in a rare joint public statement.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly railed against the Fed for raising rates four times last year, saying that Chairman Jerome Powell's monetary policies have held back economic growth.

Such public pressure on the Fed by a US president has been unprecedented, as the institution has traditionally been viewed as independent.

"As former chairs of the board of governors of the Federal Reserve System, we are united in the conviction that the Fed and its chair must be permitted to act independently and in the best interests of the economy, free of short-term political pressures and, in particular, without the threat of removal or demotion of Fed leaders for political reasons," the four former Fed chairs - Mr Paul Volcker, Mr Alan Greenspan, Mr Ben Bernanke and Ms Janet Yellen wrote in an opinion essay published in the Wall Street Journal.