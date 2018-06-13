Frasers Hospitality opens second property in Tianjin

Frasers Hospitality opened a second property in the Chinese city of Tianjin yesterday as it looks to double its footprint in China over the next few years.

Fraser Place Binhai Tianjin is in the residential neighbourhood of Beacon Hill in the Tianjin Economic-Technological Development Area and offers 224 serviced units, from studios to two-bedders.

The firm's first property in Tianjin - Fraser Place Tianjin - opened in 2016 in the Nankai district.

Chief executive Choe Peng Sum said: "China is key to our future growth as it currently represents a quarter of our portfolio. The opening of Fraser Place Binhai Tianjin is significant as it underlines our ambitions to grow our presence in China.

"Our first property in the city has proven to be popular, having recorded an average occupancy that is upwards of 90 per cent.

"With this opening, our two properties in Tianjin will complement each other perfectly as they cater to both short-stay and long-stay business travellers as well as to luxury travellers."

Frasers Hospitality has 16 properties in 11 cities in China with 16 new ones in the pipeline. This will see the firm increase its offerings in Chengdu, Nanjing, Shanghai and Wuhan, as well as expanding to other cities.