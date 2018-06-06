Freehold Katong Plaza to be put on sale at $188m

The expected price for Katong Plaza translates to $1,969 per square foot per plot ratio for the mixed commercial and residential development, after factoring in the development charge.

Freehold Katong Plaza will be launched for collective sale tomorrow with a $188 million price tag, sole marketing agent Huttons Asia announced yesterday.

The expected price translates to $1,969 per square foot per plot ratio (psf ppr) for the mixed commercial and residential development, after factoring in the payable development charge. The public tender closes at 2pm on July 16.

The site has a land area of 34,044 sq ft with a gross plot ratio of 3.0, and can yield a possible 102,133 sq ft of gross floor area (GFA) after redevelopment, Huttons Asia's head of investment sales Terence Lian said.

It is located 120m from the future Marine Parade MRT station, and is in the vicinity of schools such as Tao Nan School and amenities such as Parkway Parade, 112 Katong and East Coast Park.

According to Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) guidelines, a minimum of 60 per cent of the GFA will need to be zoned for residential use, with the remaining 40 per cent for commercial purposes.