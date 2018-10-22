Germany urges global minimum tax for digital giants

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said in an interview yesterday that he backed a global minimum fiscal regime for multinationals as Europe looks to levy tax notably on US tech giants.

"We need a minimum tax rate valid globally that no state can get out of (applying)," Mr Scholz told the Welt am Sonntag weekly.

Europe is trying to devise a strategy to tax profits from the likes of Google, Amazon, Facebook, Apple and digital platforms such as YouTube and Airbnb ,which currently manage to keep fiscal exposure to a bare minimum.

Digital platforms "aggravate a problem that we know well from globalisation and which we are trying to counter - the shifting of profits to fiscally beneficial regions," he added.

Mr Scholz was last week nonetheless reported not to be convinced by a controversial European Union proposal to slap a European tax on US tech giants amid worries that it may turn out to be both ineffective and protectionist.

France for a year has rallied EU partners to draw up the tax, which Paris says is necessary to ensure tech giants pay their way.

COORDINATION IS KEY

Mr Scholz explained he had launched an initiative designed to help states react to so-called fiscal dumping in support of embryonic OECD plans designed to fight tax transparency and cross-border tax evasion.

"We require coordinated mechanisms that prevent the displacement of revenues to tax havens," said Mr Scholz.

The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, has proposed a European tax on "big tech" with substantial digital revenue in Europe, based on overall revenue in Europe and not just profits.

But lead opponent Ireland says a growing number of countries are grumbling about hidden problems with the tax, including that it could inadvertently snag European companies.

There is also concern as to what consequences might flow from such a plan at a time against the backdrop of a potential full-blown EU-US trade war.

Berlin worries that cranking up the ante on trade with the United States by launching what Washington could see as an attack on Silicon Valley's corporate giants may threaten German auto exports.

Germany has already shown some opposition to a French plan to tax tech giants 3 per cent of certain forms of revenue including advertising and sale of personal data.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said last week that he will in the coming days urge EU members to commit to backing a tax.