Germany's Thyssenkrupp to set up innovation centre here

(From left) Mr Laurence Bay, Singapore Ambassador to Germany, Dr Koh Poh Koon, Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry, Dr Donatus Kaufmann, Board Member of Thyssenkrupp AG and Mr Lim Kok Kiang, Assistant MD, EDB, at the Hannover Messe trade show.

HANNOVER: German conglomerate Thyssenkrupp will be setting up an innovation centre for additive manufacturing, also known as 3D printing, in Singapore, its first outside of Germany.

This was shared with Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Koh Poh Koon at the Hannover Messe trade show on Wednesday.

While the centre is still in the early stages of planning, Thyssenkrupp expects to launch it within this year, Dr Koh told The Business Times.

"We're quite happy to welcome them to set this up in Singapore. Because as an ecosystem that has maturity in advanced manufacturing across diverse sectors, we provide a very interesting ecosystem for them to innovate using some of the additive manufacturing techniques, and hopefully to meet some of the market needs in these other sectors of advanced manufacturing," Dr Koh said.

The future Singapore Additive Manufacturing TechCenter Hub, which the Singapore Economic Development Board supports, will serve as the regional hub for the company's Mulheim TechCenter, the company said in a separate press statement yesterday.

The centre aims to unlock the potential of additive manufacturing for customers locally and across the Asia-Pacific.

Together with the existing TechCenter in Germany, it will focus on 3D printing solutions in metal and plastic technologies for customers in automotive, capital goods, chemical, mining and other heavy industries.

The hub will also host additive manufacturing engineers who will work with those in Germany to develop various products and solutions which leverage this innovation.