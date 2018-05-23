GIC in joint venture to acquire assets in California tech hub

GIC and a group of investors have formed a joint venture led by Rockwood Capital to acquire a portfolio of Class A office assets in Playa Vista, California, the sovereign wealth fund said yesterday.

The portfolio assets are Water's Edge, a 259,000 sq ft, two-building creative office campus; and Playa Jefferson, a 251,000 sq ft, five-building multi-tenant complex.

The venture has also begun construction on the second phase of Water's Edge - a 160,000 sq ft office building to be known as WE3. Construction is expected to be finished in the second quarter of 2020.

Thereafter, Water's Edge will feature about 450,000 sq ft of Class A office space "in a supply-constrained market", said GIC.

It said Los Angeles is the US' second-largest metropolitan economy and a key centre for media and entertainment content creation.