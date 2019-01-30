Gilstead Court and Lakeside Apartments back on market

Two sites, Gilstead Court and Lakeside Apartments, are back on the market for sale en bloc, likely with lower reserve prices amid the cooling collective sale fever.

Freehold Gilstead Court in the Novena-Newton enclave has been relaunched for sale by tender and its collective sale committee has proposed to lower the reserve price from $168 million to $153 million.

Its marketing agent JLL yesterday said the move comes after the July 6 cooling measures last year, as well as the Urban Redevelopment Authority's revised maximum allowable dwelling units in non-landed residential developments.

The almost 9 per cent price cut was approved by those present at an extraordinary general meeting, and owners supportive of lowering the reserve price have begun signing a supplemental agreement.

Nonetheless, for the change to take effect, the legal process requires approval from owners representing at least 80 per cent by total share value and by total floor area. As of yesterday, owners representing more than 60 per cent have approved the lower reserve price, JLL said.

The tender for Gilstead Court closes at 2.30pm on Feb 27.

Meanwhile, the 99-year leasehold Lakeside Apartments in Yuan Ching Road relaunches for collective sale by public tender today, with its reserve price possibly lowering to $205 million from $240 million.

The effort to garner a fresh 80 per cent support from owners is still ongoing, with the current support level at 70 per cent, said marketing agent SLP International.