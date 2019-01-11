Gojek app now available to all users in Singapore

Ride-hailing service provider Gojek has opened its app to give immediate access to all customers in Singapore, it announced yesterday.

Consumers can now sign up for Gojek's ride-hailing services via the iOS or Android app.

First-time riders will receive two $5 vouchers, which they can use for two rides within two weeks of signing up.

Gojek president Andre Soelistyo said: "After the success of the initial phase of our beta launch, we are excited to extend our beta phase to all consumers in Singapore to give everyone the chance to experience Gojek.

"We are committed to bringing choice back to the ride-hailing market in Singapore, the hub for innovation and urban mobility in South-east Asia.

"Through our gradual roll out of the app, we are ensuring that Gojek meets Singapore's needs and will stand the test of time."

During this enhanced test-version phase, Gojek seeks to further fine-tune its app and user experience based on feedback received from the increased number of drivers and riders who will use Gojek across the island.

Modifications have been made to Gojek's app and user experience following feedback from drivers and riders.

Gojek has also enhanced its routing system to enable more accurate and quicker routes, in order to improve waiting times for riders.

It has also put in a "pause" function in the app to allow drivers to temporarily stop new trip requests before they complete their current trip.

This was in response to drivers' requests to take breaks in between trips.