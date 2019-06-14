Gojek users can now pay for their rides via DBS PayLah!

Gojek riders can pay for their rides via DBS PayLah!, as DBS and Gojek expand their payment services partnership in Singapore.

The feature is now available in the Gojek app for iOS and Android users in Singapore. Gojek customers will be able to add DBS PayLah! as a preferred payment method for their rides after a one-time authorisation and set-up.

According to Gojek, about 35 per cent of its daily ride-hailing transactions are paid for in cash.

This presents an opportunity for DBS and Gojek to encourage users - who may not own a debit or credit card and so need an alternative to cash payments - to adopt digital payments, the companies noted.

Gojek Singapore's general manager Lien Choong Luen said: "Through integrating DBS PayLah! in the Gojek app, our riders will have greater flexibility to choose their preferred payment methods, which allows for a more seamless travel and payment experience with every ride.

"This is the latest benefit that we are bringing to our users in partnership with DBS - and it will not be the last. We will continue to collaborate to find innovative ways to deliver value to our customers."

The companies noted that Gojek will be integrated within the DBS PayLah! app over the next few months. Also, both companies are exploring a joint roll-out of new services in Indonesia, as part of a regional partnership agreement.