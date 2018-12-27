Gold prices hit 6-month high over global growth worries

BENGALURU: Gold prices hit a six-month high yesterday as concerns over global growth and a partial government shutdown in the US fuelled risk aversion, prompting investors to seek refuge in the metal.

Spot gold climbed 0.4 per cent to US$1,273.71 (S$1,750) an ounce as at 6.39am Greenwich Mean Time (2.39pm Singapore time).

The metal hit US$1,274.68 in early trade, its highest since June 20. US gold futures were up 0.5 per cent at US$1,277.60 an ounce.

Investors are uneasy about global economical growth and are seeking gold as a safe-haven, said Tokyo branch manager at ICBC Standard Bank Yuichi Ikemizu, adding the sharp sell-off in stock markets has also lent support.

"We always see good demand for gold in the year-end. I would not be surprised if we see gold surpass US$1,300 in the near future."

Asian equities were shaky following a Christmas Eve stocks plunge in the US.

Wall Street has dropped sharply in recent weeks on concerns over weaker economic growth, compounded by political instability in the US after a partial government shutdown.

"The latest move on gold should be a stark reminder to investors that gold in any form should be an essential part of any long-term investment strategy as again the yellow metal has proven its weight when markets turn turbulent," Mr Stephen Innes, Asia-Pacific trading head at Oanda in Singapore, said in a note.

Among other metals, silver gained 0.9 per cent to US$14.86 an ounce, while platinum was up 0.6 per cent to US$787.49.