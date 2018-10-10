Google+ to shut down after user data exposed

Google will shut down the consumer version of its social network Google+ after announcing data from up to 500,000 users may have been exposed to external developers by a bug that was present for more than two years in its systems.

It said in a blog on Monday that it had discovered and patched the leak in March and had no evidence of misuse of user data or that any developer was aware of the vulnerability.

Shares of its parent company Alphabet Inc, however, were down 1.5 per cent.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported earlier that Google had opted not to disclose the issue with its application program interfaces partly due to fears of regulatory scrutiny, citing sources and internal documents.

Google said it had reviewed the issue, looking at the type of data, if it could identify the users, if there was evidence of misuse and if there were any actions a developer or user could take.

"None of these thresholds were met in this instance."

Google said the affected data was limited to static, optional Google+ Profile fields including name, e-mail address, occupation, sex and age.