Govt seeks public’s views for Budget 2019

The views and suggestions of Singaporeans are being sought in preparation for Budget 2019 by the Ministry of Finance (MOF) and government feedback unit Reach.

The Budget is scheduled to be delivered in Parliament in February next year.

"Individuals, households and businesses are welcome to provide feedback on topics such as how our businesses can be more innovative and competitive, how citizens can play a part to strengthen community resilience, as well as how we can continue to care for and support one another," the MOF said in a statement yesterday.

From today, they can submit views at the microsite, www.reach.gov.sg/budget2019

During the exercise, ending on Jan 11, Reach will hold six Listening Points sessions to gather feedback from Singaporeans. Information can be found on the website.