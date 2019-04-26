Grab invests undisclosed amount in Ninja Van

Ninja Van is an e-commerce logistics provider and delivery service.

Ride-hailing firm Grab has invested an undisclosed amount in logistics provider Ninja Van, the companies announced yesterday.

The tie-up will involve Grab integrating Ninja Van's services into its mobile app via GrabExpress, its on-demand parcel and courier delivery service.

Ninja Van will also work towards adopting the GrabPay mobile payments service across its platform.

Both firms will roll out lending and insurance products offered by Grab Financial Group to its merchants and delivery partners.

The alliance will allow Grab to boost its regional logistics capacity, tapping on Ninja Van's reach in South-east Asia, while the logistics firm gets access to the growing Grab ecosystem.

GrabExpress head Adelene Foo said e-commerce and social commerce are becoming increasingly ubiquitous in the region.

She added: "This partnership enables us to offer the widest range of delivery options in South-east Asia from within the Grab app, and make it easy for sellers, buyers and merchants to send and receive parcels."

Ninja Van co-founder and chief executive Lai Chang Wen said: "We're excited about this partnership and how it will change the game for smaller businesses and social selling communities in South-east Asia, even for consumers who may send parcels from time to time.

"By leveraging Grab's wide user base, we can offer users the most convenient way to access our full suite of logistics services and provide reliable, hassle-free delivery services powered by technology."

GrabExpress is available in 150 cities across South-east Asia.