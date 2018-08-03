Grab lands $1.4 billion in funding

SINGAPORE Grab yesterday said it has secured new investment of US$1 billion (S$1.4 billion) from a clutch of financial companies, including global asset manager OppenheimerFunds and China's Ping An Capital.

The funding comes after Toyota Motor in June bought a US$1 billion stake in Grab as the lead investor in a financing round launched following Grab's acquisition of Uber operations in South-east Asia.

Grab said other investors in the new funding include Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen's Vulcan Capital, Macquarie Capital and Lightspeed Venture Partners.

Grab, which counts Chinese ride-hailing firm Didi Chuxing and Japan's SoftBank Group among its backers, was valued at just more than US$10 billion after Toyota's investment, a source familiar with the matter said at the time.

Grab said it would use the new funds to expand its online-to-offline services in the region.

It plans to use a significant portion of the proceeds to invest in Indonesia, South-east Asia's biggest market, where Go-Jek is the dominant player in ride-hailing.

Go-Jek counts Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings, private equity firms KKR & Co, Warburg Pincus and venture capital player Sequoia Capital among its investors.

Grab president Ming Maa said it is seeing strong demand from investors keen to buy into it.

"We continue to see significant demand from investors, both financial investors and strategic investors on a global basis.