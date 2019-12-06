HDB resale prices see biggest month-on-month increase this year

Although the year end is traditionally a slow time for property transactions, November posted higher sales volume than in the same period last year.

Housing Board resale prices notched their biggest month-on-month increase this year after higher grants for first-time buyers began in September, according to flash data from real estate portal SRX Property yesterday.

Resale prices, which through most of this year have moved sluggishly within a -0.2 to +0.2 per cent range, rose 0.6 per cent in November from October.

Mr Nicholas Mak, head of research and consultancy at ERA Realty, citing the effects of the Enhanced CPF Housing Grant, said the 0.6 per cent month-on-month rise was "the most robust increase... since September 2016, based on SRX data".

Also compared with November last year, resale prices were up by 0.4 per cent, but still 13.8 per cent lower than at their peak in April 2013.

In September, the Government announced higher grants of up to $80,000 for eligible first-time flat buyers, regardless of whether they get a new or resale flat.

There are also no restrictions on their choice of flat type and location.

Housing prices in non-mature estates rose by 2 per cent year on year, while those in mature estates fell 2 per cent.

Compared with October, three-room, four-room and executive flats saw price increases of 0.1 per cent, 1.2 per cent and 1.1 per cent respectively, while the price of five-room flats fell by 0.1 per cent.

Prices in non-mature estates rose 1 per cent while those in mature estates were flat.

In all, 1,915 HDB resale flats changed hands last month, a 13.5 per cent drop from October's 2,213.

However, resale volume was 1.6 per cent higher than a year ago.

Four-room flats made up 42.5 per cent of the resale units sold last month.

Five-room flats accounted for 24.8 per cent and three-room flats 23.6 per cent, while executive flats made up 6.8 per cent. The rest were multi-generation and two-room flats.

Mr Mak said the lower sales activity in November was typical of the traditional lull period for the property market coming to the year end.

"However, this is still above the previous 12-month average resale volume of 1,835 units. This shows that HDB resale volume still remained healthy," he noted.