H&M reports steepest sales growth in three years

STOCKHOLM : Sweden's H&M, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, yesterday reported its steepest sales growth in three years in its third quarter.

Sales were up 8 per cent in June-August from a year earlier. It was the fifth consecutive quarterly rise, and matched the 8 per cent recorded in the third quarter of 2016.

"Well-received summer collections and increased market share confirm that the H&M group is on the right track with its transformation work," H&M said in a statement.

H&M's shares however fell 2 per cent in early trade.

Analysts at Berenberg, who have a sell recommendation on the shares, said growth matched expectations.

They however also said that, given growth of 12 per cent in June, as reported by H&M, it probably slowed to around 6 per cent across July and August.

They also noted that in the year-ago period, sales were disrupted in several key markets due to troubles implementing a new logistics system.

Net sales for the retailer rose more than expected in the third quarter, by 12 per cent to 62.6 billion Swedish krona (S$8.9 billion).