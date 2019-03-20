A ho-hum day, but markets close higher

Lacking catalysts, the Singapore stock market continued in subdued fashion yesterday, though it managed to close modestly higher, with the Straits Times Index (STI) adding 7.96 points or 0.25 per cent to close at 3,220.92.

Market watchers say investors will be looking for leads from the mid-week's US Federal Reserve policy meeting and on whether European Union members will grant the UK an extension for Brexit.

Trading on the Singapore bourse clocked in at 789.53 million securities, about 57 per cent of the daily average over the first two months of 2019. However, total turnover came to $1.01 billion, in line with the January-to-February daily average.

Advancers outnumbered decliners 192 to 170.

The lower-than-average trading volumes over the past two sessions can be attributed to a couple of factors.

CMC Markets' Margaret Yang said the muted volumes were down to "the market already pricing in the optimistic sentiment of the past two months, which has meant that valuations no longer look cheap".

IG market strategist Pan Jingyi also noted the low level of volatility due to the market lacking fresh leads.

The lack of catalysts pushed investors into profit-taking, with key indices in Australia, Japan, South Korea, China and Malaysia all closing yesterday's session lower.

But Hong Kong edged up.

Twenty-two of the STI's 30 constituents ended the day in the black. Genting Singapore was the bourse's most active counter, with 53.1 million shares traded as the casino operator ended the session flat at $1.01.

Going by value of trades done, the Yangzijiang Shipbuilding counter saw $70.83 million traded - 9 per cent of the bourse's value of securities traded - across 47.4 million shares. The shipbuilder's shares added $0.05 or 3.5 per cent to close at $1.50; it is up 20 per cent on the year.

Offshore and marine counters such as Yangzijiang have continued to trend upward, in line with rising oil prices and more recently, a softer greenback.

Among pennies, Tee International surged 2.3 Singapore cents or 23 per cent up to close at 12.3 cents on heavy trading. All in, 47.5 million shares changed hands.

About 40 per cent of the volume was contributed by a married trade in the early session involving 20 million shares - about 3 per cent of all outstanding shares - at 11 Singapore cents.

Tech stocks have rallied in recent sessions, but trended lower yesterday.

Among them, UMS Holdings closed $0.015 or 1.95 per cent lower at $0.755, and Hi-P International $0.04 or 2.4 per cent lower at $1.65.

IG's Ms Pan noted that investors could have gone into profit taking during the early session on the tiny possibility the Fed might call for a rate hike.

Sheng Siong's shares dipped $0.02 or 1.9 per cent to close at $1.06. Brokerage Maybank Kim Eng has initiated coverage on the supermarket operator with a "sell" recommendation at a target price of $0.95.

Meanwhile, Singapore Airlines shares closed $0.02 or 0.2 per cent up at $9.85, following its offer of $500 million of five-year fixed-rate bonds to both institutional and retail investors.

UOB Kay Hian maintained its "hold" recommendation on the national carrier, saying that the grounding of SilkAir's Boeing 737 Max aircraft may affect not just foregone revenue, but also future demand.