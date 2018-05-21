Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks

Hollywood's push for greater access to China's booming film market - delayed since last year - has become tangled in broader trade talks between Washington and Beijing, a potentially thorny position amid whipsawing trade relations.

Negotiations to raise a Chinese quota on imported films and boost the share that overseas producers get of box office takings are now being discussed within the broader framework of a US-China trade stand-off, four industry sources said.

The shift from earlier talks is a double-edged sword for US producers looking at China's US$8.6 billion (S$11.6b) cinema market. It could be bad news if broader talks go sour, but it could offer a potential path forward if the two countries find common ground.

"It wouldn't really hit the domestic movie business much whether we bring in more foreign movies or not," said Mr Yu Jianhong, vice-president of Beijing Film Academy.

China's quota system allows 34 imported movies a year to be shown in theatres, while overseas producers get a 25 per cent share of box office takings - less than in other international markets.

Since 2016, a handful more have been allowed in via a "cultural exchange" channel.

In a government document provided to the US delegation in Beijing two weeks ago, Chinese negotiators said that opening up the market more for US movies was a concession China could offer to Washington as part of a broader trade deal.

Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He is in Washington leading a Chinese trade delegation on a second round of talks to find a deal with the US and avert a full-blown trade war between the world's two biggest economies.

China on Friday said it was dropping an anti-dumping probe into imports of US sorghum, a conciliatory gesture hours after US officials familiar with the matter said China was offering a package to slash the US trade deficit by up to US$200 billion.

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump criticised China as being "very spoiled" on trade with the US but said he was aiming for a deal with Beijing.

US studios had hoped for an improved deal for imported films last year.

This, however, had been held up as Beijing rejigged its film regulator, handing more control to the ruling Communist Party, and then as trade tensions with the United States grew.

"The movie deal is essentially on pause," one person familiar with US-China negotiations on the movie agreement told Reuters, adding that Beijing's willingness to ease up would likely be swayed by the state of trade tensions.

Hollywood producers are pushing for more access, but a bigger share of revenues was even higher on the agenda, especially as locally-made productions became more competitive.

China has become a key market for US studios.

The Fate of the Furious, the latest instalment of Universal's The Fast and the Furious franchise, was the second top grossing film in China last year while Avengers: Infinity War has taken 1.6 billion yuan (S$340m) so far this year.