Hong Kong banks hike mortgage rate

HONG KONG : Hong Kong's top banks are hiking an important mortgage rate, piling pressure on borrowers and raising the risk of a slowdown in one of the world's most expensive property markets.

HSBC Holdings, Bank of China (Hong Kong), Hang Seng Bank and Standard Chartered said late on Wednesday they will raise new mortgage rates from Monday.

Mortgages in Hong Kong are normally either linked to the prime rate, or the benchmark rate Hibor - the Hong Kong interbank offered rate.

HSBC, HSBC's local subsidiary Hang Seng Bank, and Bank of China (Hong Kong) said they would raise their prime rate-linked new mortgage rate by 10 basis points to prime minus 2.75 per cent effective from Aug 13.

This would mean an effective rate of 2.25 per cent.

They also said they would raise the cap for Hibor-linked mortgages to their best lending rate minus 2.65 per cent.

Hibor-linked mortgages normally flip to prime-linked mortgages when a rise in Hibor makes prime-linked mortgages cheaper.

Hibor has been trending upwards for the past 12 months.

Standard Chartered said it would also raise its prime rate-linked new mortgage rate to the best lending rate minus 3 per cent. This is also an effective rate of 2.25 per cent, as Standard Chartered's best lending rate is 5.25 per cent.

It also said it would raise the cap for Hibor-linked new mortgages to Standard Chartered's best lending rate minus 2.9 per cent.

The news comes after Citibank raised its mortgage rates on Tuesday, effective immediately.

Hong Kong residents held HK$1.258 trillion (S$222 billion) in outstanding mortgage loans with banks as of the end of June, according to the Hong Kong Monetary Authority .