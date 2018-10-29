How ratings agencies work and why they are feared

ROME Ratings agencies' reputations were badly hit by the 2008 financial crisis when critics said they failed to notice the warning signs in over-extended banks.

But since then, they have tightened up, promising new rigour in their analysis of government and corporate finances to ensure investors make the best-informed decisions possible.

Their actions - like when S&P increased pressure on Rome on Friday by downgrading its outlook for Italy's sovereign debt, while leaving its credit rating untouched - have great influence over markets, investment decisions and governments needing to raise money.

The world's top three rating agencies are American: Moody's, Fitch Ratings and S&P Global, formerly known as Standard & Poor's.

Their job is to judge the creditworthiness of countries and companies. Governments and corporations pay them in return for a critical review of their debt.

The agencies' ratings, designed to be impartial and credible, are a requirement for investment funds before they make a decision to buy a given security, be it a share in a company or a government bond.

The investment return or yield demanded by creditors will vary according to the agencies' reports. A weak notation will push borrowing rates higher, while a strong one may bring them down.

Ratings range from top grade AAA all the way down to D, which signals a default.

Only 11 countries have a "triple A" rating: Germany, Denmark, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Canada, Australia and Singapore.

At the other end of the spectrum, Venezuela and Mozambique are believed to be incapable of paying back their debts.

An agency ratings downgrade can quickly become a thorn in the side of spendthrift governments which suddenly find themselves with greater debt-servicing costs.

EU governments, for example, protested against the simultaneous downgrade of nine eurozone countries in February 2012, after the financial crisis.

Governments feel considerable pressure when agency notations turn against them.

If the agencies declare that governments are having trouble servicing their debt, investors will sometimes demand drastic measures before returning to the market, usually deep cuts in government spending or much higher rates of return.

"The greatest capacity to force the hands of a government lies with the markets today," says Christopher Dembik, an analyst at Saxo Bank.

This has been a notable recovery, considering that rating agencies came under severe criticism after the 2008 collapse of US investment bank Lehman Brothers, for having given strong ratings to derivative products - which included very risky subprime assets - that were sold to banks and investment funds across the world.

When the US real estate bubble burst, hundreds of thousands of homeowners were unable to meet their mortgage payments, inflicting heavy losses on the banks and funds holding toxic loan derivatives.

European leaders called for the role of ratings agencies in the crisis to be examined.