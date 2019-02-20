HSBC profits rise in 2019 but last quarter hit by trade jitters

HONG KONG: Banking giant HSBC said yesterday that pre-tax profit rose last year but it suffered a bruising final quarter as worries over the global economy and the US-China trade war began to bite.

The London-headquartered behemoth told investors it was still aiming to meet targets despite the looming twin storms of Brexit and the long-running trade impasse between Washington and Beijing.

But analysts warned it remained vulnerable to any fallout from either issue becoming a full-blown crisis in the year ahead.

Overall, the year saw strong growth for HSBC with profits before tax up 16 per cent at US$19.9 billion (S$27 billion), net profit ballooning 30 per cent to US$12.6 billion and adjusted pre-tax profit rising 3 per cent to US$21.7 billion.

But the yearly growth figures were dampened by a tough final quarter when the markets went into meltdown over global trade fears.