HSBC's pre-tax profit up 28% to $8.2b

HONG KONG Banking giant HSBC said yesterday that pre-tax profit rose 28 per cent to US$5.92 billion (S$8.2 billion) in the third quarter, boosted by "strong revenue growth" in its main global businesses.

Adjusted pre-tax profit rose 16 per cent year-on-year to US$6.2 billion. That beat analysts' estimate of $5.73 billion, according to Bloomberg News.

Adjusted revenue rose almost nine per cent to US$13.84 billion in July-September, up from US$12.72 billion in the same period last year.

The Asia-focused banking giant has been on a recovery and restructuring drive.

Chief executive John Flint said in June that he plans to invest up to US$17 billion primarily in growth and technology projects, with a particular focus on accelerating business in Asia.

He was promoted to the top job after serving as the lender's head of retail banking and wealth management.

Mr Dickie Wong, executive director of research at Kingston Securities, said that HSBC should be able to weather the US-China trade conflict given its strong operating figures such as cost efficiency ratio and favourable results in the last few quarters.

But he warned its lending and interest-related income could be affected by Hong Kong's softening property market.