Huawei files for summary judgement

HONG KONG: China's Huawei has filed a motion for summary judgment in its lawsuit against the US government, in the telecoms equipment maker's latest bid to fight sanctions from Washington that threaten to push it out of global markets.

The motion, filed late on Tuesday in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, asks to declare the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) unconstitutional in an update to a lawsuit brought by Huawei in March.

The NDAA bill, passed into law by the US Congress last summer, places a broad ban on federal agencies from using Huawei equipment on national security grounds, citing the company's ties with the Chinese government.

Huawei has repeatedly denied it is controlled by the Chinese government, military or intelligence services.

Mr Glen Nager, partner at Jones Day and lead external counsel for Huawei, said the US court had agreed on a schedule to hold hearings in September.

The world's largest telecom network gear maker has recently faced even greater sanctions as the US commerce department on May 16 put the firm on a trade blacklist that bans companies from doing business with Huawei.