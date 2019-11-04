Huawei ready to extend 5G across South-east Asia

BANGKOK Chinese phone giant Huawei said yesterday it was ready to roll out 5G infrastructure across South-east Asia, dismissing United States' warnings its tech could be used to hoover up data for Beijing.

The firm has been embroiled in the wider US-China trade war that has seen tit-for-tat tariffs imposed on hundreds of billions of dollars worth of goods.

President Donald Trump's administration has warned Huawei's equipment could allow China to spy on other countries and has effectively blocked American companies from selling US technology to the firm.

But the company has repeatedly denied the accusations, saying it is the victim of tech envy.

Thailand and the Philippines have shrugged off the cybersecurity warnings in a rush to exploit the ultra-fast 5G network promised by China's biggest smartphone maker, while Vietnam has edged away from Huawei.

Huawei vice-president Edward Zhou said at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) summit yesterday: "We are here to support the Asean (in) the development for the 5G."