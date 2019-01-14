Huawei sacks employee arrested in Poland on spying charges

Poland's Interior Minister Joachim Brudzinski called for the European Union and Nato to work on a joint position over whether to exclude Huawei from their markets.

HONG KONG/WARSAW Chinese telecommunications equipment-maker Huawei said on Saturday that it had sacked an employee arrested in Poland on spying charges in a case that could intensify Western security concerns about the company.

Poland's Interior Minister Joachim Brudzinski called for the European Union and Nato to work on a joint position over whether to exclude Huawei from their markets following the arrest of the Chinese employee and a former Polish security official on Friday.

The two men have heard the charges and could be held for three months.

Huawei, the world's biggest producer of telecommunications equipment, faces intense scrutiny in the West over its relationship with China's government and US-led allegations that its devices could be used by Beijing for spying.

Seeking to distance itself from the incident, Huawei said in a statement that it had sacked Mr Wang Weijing, whose "alleged actions have no relation to the company".

"Huawei complies with all applicable laws and regulations in the countries where it operates, and we require every employee to abide by the laws..." the company said.

Mr Brudzinski said Poland wanted to continue cooperating with China but a discussion was needed on whether to exclude Huawei from some markets.

"There are concerns about Huawei within Nato as well. It would make most sense to have a joint stance, among EU and Nato members," he told private broadcaster RMF FM.