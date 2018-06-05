Iata expects airlines to earn $45b globally

Global carriers are expected to make a collective profit of US$33.8 billion (S$45 billion) this year, the International Air Transport Association (Iata) said yesterday.

While this is a "solid performance despite rising costs, primarily from fuel and labour", the latest estimate is lower than the US$38.4 billion that was forecast six months ago, Iata added.

At its annual general meeting in Sydney, Iata's chief executive and director general Alexandre de Juniac said: "Our nine-year run on profitability started in 2010. And return on invested capital will exceed the cost of capital for four years in a row.

"At long last, normal profits are becoming normal."

Carriers in Asia-Pacific are expected to rake in total profits of US$8.2 billion. North American airlines are expected to earn US$15 million.

With the exception of Africa, all other regions will remain profitable, Iata said.

Demand for air travel is expected to grow by 7 per cent this year, lower than the 8.1 per cent growth the industry saw the previous year.

- KARAMJIT KAUR IN SYDNEY