IBM to buy Red Hat for $47b to boost cloud offerings

WASHINGTON IBM said it has reached a deal to buy open source software company Red Hat for US$34 billion (S$47 billion).

If approved it will be the third biggest tech merger in history, according to business news website CNBC. Red Hat said it was the biggest involving a software company.

The deal will see IBM acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Red Hat for US$190 a share in cash, far above the US$116.68 at which Red Hat was trading on close of business on Friday.

"The acquisition of Red Hat is a game-changer. It changes everything about the cloud market," said Mrs Ginni Rometty, IBM's chairman, president and chief executive.

"IBM will become the world's number one hybrid cloud provider, offering companies the only open cloud solution that will unlock the full value of the cloud for their businesses."

Cloud computing refers to the delivery of computing services, including storage and software, over the Internet to achieve economies of scale.

Hybrid cloud relates to the linking of public and private cloud platforms.

Mrs Rometty added that most companies are currently being held back in their cloud transformation due to closed platforms.

Adhering to the adage of not fixing what is not broken, Red Hat will continue to operate as a separate unit.

Red Hat will continue to be led by its president and CEO Jim Whitehurst and its current management team.

IBM predicted the move would accelerate its revenue growth, gross margin and free cash flow within 12 months of closing.