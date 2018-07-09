IMF chief: United Europe has 'card to play' in coming trade war

The European Union has "a card to play" if it offers a united front in its response to the trade war pitting the US against China, International Monetary Fund director Christine Lagarde said on Saturday.

"In the show of force we see coming to bear... between the United States on the one hand and China on the other, who represent two totally different forms of capitalist impetus, Europe can play a very particular card," Ms Lagarde told an economic forum in the southern French city of Aix-en-Provence.

"Europe is strategic for the one as for the other (the US and China)" when it comes to trade, she said.

Ms Lagarde added that Europe had the power to balance out the commercial power play between Washington and Beijing with neither enjoying sufficient leverage to swing it to either camp.

"The Europeans together are a force, a power. When they are united, they have a true voice" which can count, she said, adding that the EU could be a "source of inspiration for many other countries in the world".

She also spoke about a proposed joint euro zone budget that France and Germany put forward last month to smooth out economic difference among euro zone countries and stabilise their economies when facing shocks.

It ran into opposition from a dozen other EU countries, led by the Netherlands, concerned about how the money would be raised and used.

"This centralised budget capacity does not need to become a payment facility," Ms Lagarde said.

"It can very well have disciplinary conditions attached."