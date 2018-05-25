Index analysing newspaper articles good gauge of economy: MTI

Measuring sentiment in local news articles can be a handy gauge of Singapore's overall economic health, according to a Ministry of Trade and Industry report.

The Singapore News Economic Sentiment Index (SNES), which is derived by analysing text from newspaper articles for keywords and positive or negative words, showed a marked improvement in 2017 from previous years.

It averaged 0.50 over all four quarters, well up on the quarterly average of 0.39 since 2001. This improvement coincides with Singapore's gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 3.6 per cent in 2017, from 2.4 per cent in 2016.

The index was compiled from data taken from individual sentences in economic-related articles published between January 2001 and March 2018.

These were analysed and given numerical scores that determined overall positive or negative sentiment. Scores were then aggregated to generate the SNES index, which has been found to move closely with the GDP growth rate with a correlation of 0.79.

Deviations between the SNES and traditional indicators can also provide insight into how the economy could develop in the near future, said the ministry.

For instance, positive media sentiment amid negative sentiment from activity-based indicators could suggest an upcoming recovery.

The MTI said the SNES is one of many indicators it uses to gauge economic sentiment, noting that its analysis of real-time and high-frequency data helps to mitigate the lag of larger-scale indicators like GDP.

The themes of digital transformation and employment-support schemes generated the most positive sentiment in 2017, with scores 32 per cent higher than the year's overall level.

However, shifts towards greater protectionism among major global players caused dips in sentiment just before and after 2017.