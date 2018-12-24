India cuts tax rates on some goods under national sales tax

NEW DELHI: India slashed the sales tax rate on over 20 items on Saturday in a move aimed at appealing to traders and the middle class after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling party lost elections in five states.

Mr Modi is seeking a second term in next five months amid voter frustration over the abrupt implementation of a nationwide goods and services tax (GST) in July 2017 that has resulted in job losses for thousands of workers in small businesses.

The GST council, headed by India's finance minister Arun Jaitley, agreed to lower the tax on some goods including TVs, batteries and movie tickets.

The council cut tax rates on six items from the highest tax rate of 28 per cent to 18 per cent and on one item - wheelchairs and parts - to 5 per cent.

Most other items saw tax rates cut from 18 per cent to 12 per cent and 5 per cent.

The council has so far taken more than 190 items out of the highest tax rate. Only 34 items - particularly luxury goods - remain in the top slab of 28 per cent.

"It is decided to retain sin (such as alcohol and tobacco) and luxury goods in 28 percent bracket. Cement and some auto parts are also still in 28 per cent slab," Mr Jaitley told reporters.