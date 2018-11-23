Indonesia to cut property tax to stimulate economy

JAKARTA Indonesia plans to cut taxes on luxury properties and revise other tax rules to support the real estate industry and attract investment in South-east Asia's biggest economy, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said.

The threshold for a luxury tax of 20 per cent applied to houses and apartments would be raised to at least 30 billion rupiah (S$2.8 million) from 20 billion rupiah, she said on the Cabinet secretary's website late on Wednesday.

Sales of luxury property will also be subject to a lower tax of 1 per cent of the selling price, against 5 per cent now.

She did not give a timetable and said the regulations were currently being formulated.

Indonesian policy-makers have been keen to kick-start the country's sluggish property sector in a bid to help lift an economic growth rate that has been stubbornly stuck at around 5 per cent in recent years.

S&P Global Ratings warned on Wednesday that the finances of local real estate developers and state firms might deteriorate next year due to risks rooted in general elections and a further depreciation for the rupiah currency.