Indonesia lobbies US to maintain special tariff treatment

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (right) listening to Indonesian President Joko Widodo (in blue) as Indonesia's Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi looks on after a bilateral meeting at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta.

JAKARTA Indonesia lobbied visiting US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to keep the South-east Asian nation on a list of countries that receive preferential trade terms, its foreign and trade ministers said yesterday.

"President Joko Widodo has delivered Indonesia's hope that the US will maintain the country's GSP (Generalised System of Preferences) facility," Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi told reporters after meeting Mr Pompeo.

In April, the US Trade Representative's Office said it was reviewing the eligibility of Indonesia, along with India and Kazakhstan, for the GSP based on concerns over compliance with services and investment criteria.

"Around 53 per cent of the goods covered by the GSP are commodities with links to products the US exports, while 35 percent are related to the production process of US products,"Ms Marsudi said.

Under the GSP, Indonesia gets reduced tariffs on about US$2 billion (S$2.7 billion) worth of exports to the US, including some agricultural, textile and timber products, the Indonesian employers association said in July.

Total exports to the US were US$17.8 billion, data in 2017 from Indonesia's trade ministry showed. Indonesia ran a US$9.7 billion trade surplus with the US last year.

Indonesian Trade Minister Enggartiasto Lukita said Indonesia has asked the US to exempt its aluminium and steel products from tariffs.

The minister said he and Ms Marsudi had met US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in Washington in July and agreed to raise the value of annual US-Indonesia trade to US$50 billion.