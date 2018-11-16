Indonesia's Telkom in talks to buy stake in Go-Jek: Reports

Just before Go-Jek launches its ride-hailing service in Singapore and goes head-to-head with Grab in the region, it may have found another investor to lend it more financial muscle.

Indonesia's largest telecom services provider, Telkom, is in talks to buy a stake in Go-Jek, which began its business as a ride-hailing company in Jakarta.

The talks come as the firm is gathering pace to expand in South-east Asia, starting with Go-Viet in Vietnam and Get in Thailand.

It is also looking to move into the Philippines and Singapore, where it will face off against Singapore-based Grab.

On Tuesday, Go-Jek started signing up pre-registered drivers en masse in Singapore, but it is still not saying when it will officially start offering its services.

The Straits Times understands it is aiming to start in January, later than the third week of this month it had initially planned for.

According to reports in September, the ride-hailing and logistics services company, which has also expanded into the e-money business, has been in talks to raise at least US$2 billion (S$2.75 billion) to expand its business in the region and fight Grab.

Currently, Go-Jek's investors include Tencent , Warburg Pincus, Google and Temasek.

Early this year, Astra International - an Indonesian conglomerate that operates the country's largest auto-assembler and owns a range of other businesses from coal mining to banking - invested US$150 million in Go-Jek.

According to a source with knowledge of the plans, if the deal goes through, Telkom may spend 4 trillion rupiah (S$375 million) to buy a minority stake in Go-Jek.

The telco had 13.67 trillion rupiah in cash at end-September, according to its latest financial statement.

Telkom owns 65 per cent of Indonesia's largest mobile phone operator, Telkomsel, which had 196.3 million subscribers nationwide at the end of last year.

Singtel owns 35 per cent of Telkomsel.