Inflation up in May, further increases expected in coming months

Singapore's headline inflation rose last month, with more increases expected.

The consumer price index (CPI) was up 0.4 per cent year-on-year, in line with expectations and picking up the pace from April's 0.1 per cent rise, the Department of Statistics said yesterday.

Core inflation, which strips out the cost of accommodation and private road transport, rose 1.5 per cent year on year, faster than April's 1.3 per cent rise.

The rise in headline and core inflation was due mainly to faster price increases across major categories of the CPI basket except food, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said in a joint statement.

Private road transport costs rose 0.1 per cent last month, reversing April's 0.8 per cent decline. Services inflation rose 1.6 per cent, compared with 1.3 per cent in April.

Retail prices also saw a larger 1.3 per cent rise, compared with April's 0.9 per cent rise.

Food inflation, however, slowed to 1.3 per cent, down from 1.4 per cent in April, as price increases for non-cooked food items moderated.

The cost of accommodation continued to fall but at a slowing rate, with prices down 3.2 per cent, compared with April's 3.6 per cent decline.

MAS and MTI expect imported inflation to "rise mildly" on the back of increases in global oil and food commodity prices.

Domestic inflation is also expected to rise alongside faster wage growth and a pickup in domestic demand.

But the extent of consumer price increases will remain moderate, as retail rents have stayed relatively subdued and companies' pricing power may be constrained by competition, said MAS and MTI.

Core inflation is expected to rise gradually over the course of the year, averaging in the upper half of the 1 per cent to 2 per cent forecast range.

Headline inflation is similarly projected to come in within the upper half of its 0 per cent to 1 per cent forecast range.

Maybank Kim Eng economists Chua Hak Bin and Lee Ju Ye expect the central bank to maintain its "slight appreciation bias". ANZ economist for Asia Eugenia Fabon Victorino and senior rates strategist Jennifer Kusuma also do not see changes to MAS policy.

DBS senior economist Irvin Seah said last month's numbers underline his belief that inflation has hit bottom and should rise gradually in the coming months.

Although some domestic factors will still weigh down on inflation, external price pressure is brewing, he said.

"Imported inflationary pressure is rising, led mainly by the recent uptrend in oil prices and a moderately weaker currency.

"This externally driven price pressure should start filtering through to domestic prices from the second half (of the) year onwards," he said.