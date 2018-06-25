Investment bank China Renaissance seeks up to $1b in IPO: Report

HONG KONG China Renaissance Group, an investment bank led by one of the country's most famed rainmakers, aims to raise as much as US$800 million (S$1.08 billion) in a Hong Kong IPO, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The bank is known for having advised both sides on some big Chinese tech deals including the 2015 merger of ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing, with China Renaissance founder Bao Fan locking himself and the two chief executive officers in a hotel suite until they reached an agreement.

Beijing-based China Renaissance plans to raise between US$600 million and US$800 million, the sources said.

It is targeting a valuation of between US$4 billion and US$5 billion, said one source, adding that Goldman Sachs and ICBC International have been hired as joint sponsors and that its debut has been tentatively scheduled for October.

China Renaissance and Goldman Sachs declined to comment. ICBCI did not respond to a request for comment.

Mr Bao, 47, who has previously worked at Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse, has been described as one of the best connected bankers in China.

He plans to use part of the proceeds to develop the firm's asset management business and to expand into markets such as the US and South-east Asia.

The float will add to a growing list of Chinese tech-focused companies tapping Hong Kong for fund raising, with smartphone-maker Xiaomi having launched an IPO worth up to US$6.1 billion on Thursday.

China Renaissance started in 2005 with two people, seeking to match capital-hungry start-ups with venture capitalist and private equity investors.

Since then, it has grown to become a 600-strong house that also provides underwriting, sales and trading services as well as research services.

Leading Chinese investment banks have beenseeking to entrench their domination of their home market and as they step up plans to expand abroad.