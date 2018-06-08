Investors expected to be cautious

It was a quiet trading session yesterday, as Singapore's key Straits Times Index (STI) opened higher before trending down during the day to finish a modest 5.27 points, or 0.15 per cent, higher at 3,473.08.

Some 1.7 billion shares worth $1.2 billion were traded, and losers outpaced gainers 201 to 188.

Mr Lukman Otunuga, a research analyst at FXTM, said he expects investors to embrace a cautious approach by evading riskier assets ahead of today's 44th G7 summit.

"Market volatility could be slightly muted as anticipation mounts over the various scenarios that may play out when Mr Donald Trump meets his G7 partners in Quebec," he said.

"With the director of the National Economic Council Larry Kudlow stating on Wednesday that Mr Trump is sticking with a hardline stance on trade, expectations for a resolution this week remain low.

"However, when dealing with the ever-unpredictable Trump administration, investors should always be prepared to expect the unexpected. Any signs of the US potentially rolling back steel and aluminium tariffs on Canada and the European Union could ease trade war fears."

Around the region, all markets picked up except for Thailand, Shanghai and Shenzhen.

Asian markets seemed to be building their latest rally on another lead from Wall Street, with fresh US data reinforcing optimism in the global outlook, and strong gains by banking shares lifting the Dow and the Nasdaq to a record for the third straight session overnight.

Among the most heavily traded counters on the local bourse was liftboat and offshore assets operator Ezion Holdings.

It fell 0.3 cent or 2.9 per cent to 10.2 cents after it said on Wednesday that one of the liftboats owned by its joint venture company Teras Lyza had capsized in the South China Sea on Tuesday.

Hutchison Port Holdings Trust finished flat at 30.5 US cents (41 Singapore cents), on a volume of almost 43 million shares, after OCBC Investment Research issued a report saying there was still room for its share price to grow, and its selldown had been overblown on trade war fears and worries that Chinese authorities will reduce container handling tariffs at ports.

Shipbuilder Yangzijiang added one cent or one per cent to$1.04 on a volume of 22.5 million, following new order wins announced on Monday.

Satellite communications company Addvalue Technologies gained 0.2 cent or 5.1 per cent to 4.1 cents, on a volume of 28.8 million shares, after it announced it had agreed with an existing customer to provide it with data gathering services from now to at least 2026, on top of another contract signed with the same customer this year.

Genting Singapore added one cent or 0.8 per cent to $1.25 on a volume of close to 30 million shares, after a Bloomberg Intelligence report forecast that an annual casino revenue of US$15 billion may be generated across three integrated resorts in Tokyo, Osaka and Hokkaido, although Japan is still working out its legislation and will probably not see any integrated casino resorts until at least 2025.

Catalist-listed Disa gained 0.2 cent or a whopping 20 per cent to 1.2 cents on news earlier this week that it is in talks to get major US retailers such as The Kroger to use its anti-theft technology by the end of the year.

Retail giant Walmart has already approved the use of Disa in its stores, and The Business Times earlier reported there are discussions with Target as well.

Meanwhile, Mr Otunuga thinks safe-haven gold could be waiting for the G7 summit to make its next big move.

In a note, he said: "The yellow metal clearly needs a fresh catalyst to accelerate the flight to safety.

This much-needed catalyst could come in the form of Donald Trump if he creates chaos and uncertainty during the summit.

"A fresh wave of risk aversion birthed from heightened trade fears could elevate gold towards US$1,300 and beyond."

For full listings of SGX prices, go to http://btd.sg/BTmkts