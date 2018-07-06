Investors wary with STI up 0.4%

Markets were on edge yesterday as the Straits Times Index (STI) added 11.82 points, or 0.4 per cent, to close at 3,256.71.

The STI - and the Kuala Lumpur Composite Index - were two bright spots in a sea of red at the close of trading, with major indices such as the Nikkei 225, Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite all ending lower by 0.78, 0.2 and 0.9 per cent respectively on impending trade tariffs by the US and China.

Turnover was 1.85 billion shares worth $973.4 million, as losers beat gainers 200 to 175.

At 12.01am US Eastern Time on Friday - just past noon Singapore and Beijing time - Washington will ratchet up the trade war a notch by imposing tariffs on US$34 billion (S$46 billion) worth of Chinese imports in a bid to squeeze trade concessions from the world's second-largest economy.

If the US goes ahead with the move, "they will actually be adding tariffs on companies from all countries, including Chinese and US companies", said Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesman Gao Feng.

The tariffs will not take investors by surprise as they have had sufficient time to price them in. Given that these measures are considered only a small portion of the US-China trade's value, the impact on growth and corporate earnings will be minimal, noted FXTM's chief market strategist Hussein Sayed.

"The critical question markets need an answer on is - where is this trade war heading?" he said.

"US President Donald Trump threatened to impose a further US$200 billion in tariffs on Chinese imports, which China will respond to in equal measure.

"If such measures are implemented, they will certainly lead to a meltdown in global equities, emerging markets currencies and debt," Mr Sayed wrote.

US markets were closed on Wednesday for Independence Day.

In the local telecoms sector, Singtel shrugged off Wednesday's news about its Internet outage to advance 2.93 per cent or nine cents, closing at $3.16 apiece on Thursday. It saw some 27.52 million shares traded, putting it among the top five stocks by trade volume.

The telco announced that both itself and the Infocomm Media Development Authority were conducting separate probes into the 3½-hour outage, with Singtel ruling out a cyber attack on its systems as a possible cause.

Meanwhile, StarHub's share price continued its upward tick ahead of incoming chief executive Peter Kaliaropoulos' first day on July 9. He is seen as a turnaround specialist.

Its shares advanced 3.03 per cent to close at $1.70 yesterday.

In the electronics sector, Venture Corp's stock was downgraded by UOB Kay Hian analyst Foo Zhi Wei to "hold" from "buy" with a lower target price of $18.20. The stock closed 1.89 per cent lower at $17.17.

Among the reasons for the downgrade was the slowing down of production of Phillip Morris' IQOS smokeless cigarette device, which the broker wrote made up close to 25 per cent of Venture's 2017 revenue.

"With IQOS production slowing down and shifting away to its competitor, Venture Corporation's earnings are at risk of declining in 2018 and beyond.

"Growth and margins are expected to normalise and we cut earnings by 16 per cent to 34 per cent," the broker wrote.

Still on electronics, three new call warrants on Xiaomi issued by Macquarie Bank will start trading on the local bourse on July 9, alongside Xiaomi's initial public offering on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Singapore Press Holdings also saw its shares rise 3.09 per cent to $2.67 after a Bloomberg report cited a CGS-CIMB Securities "add'" call on the group's intent to earn more from its real estate investments.