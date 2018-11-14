iPhone demand has likely peaked in key markets: Analysts

TAIPEI/SEOUL: Shares of Asian suppliers and assemblers for Apple fell yesterday after several component-makers warned of weaker than expected results, leading some market watchers to call the peak for iPhones in several key markets.

Following a poor forecast earlier this month, analysts and investors voiced concern over the state of Apple's business, contributing to growing worries that iPhone sales were stagnating and could hurt suppliers.

Fresh warnings on Monday from screen-maker Japan Display, British chipmaker IQE and Lumentum Holdings, the main supplier of the Face ID technology in the latest generation of iPhones, hurt technology stocks in Asia yesterday.

Taiwan-based assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry (or Foxconn) dropped more than 3 per cent. Rival Pegatron fell more than 5 per cent but later recouped losses. Both companies count Apple as a major customer.

The world's largest contract chip-maker, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, fell 2.6 per cent, while Flexium Interconnect was down 1.5 per cent.

The Taiwan Weighted Index was down around 1.6 per cent.

"Apple's iPhone weakness has been a long-term issue for the Asia supply chain," said Mr Arthur Liao, an analyst at Fubon Research in Taipei.

"For Apple, the iPhone shipment has reached its peak. For tech suppliers facing the future, they have no other big client like Apple."

The California-based tech giant's shares fell to their lowest level in more than three months on Monday.

Last week, a media report saying the iPhone-maker had told its smartphone assemblers to halt plans for additional production lines dedicated to its new lower-priced iPhone XR had pressured supplier stocks.