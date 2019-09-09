iPhone to share stage with services at Apple’s upcoming event

SAN FRANCISCO The iPhone will be front and centre at Apple's upcoming media presentation even as the tech giant steps up its efforts in content and services for its devices.

Apple has disclosed little about its plans for tomorrow's event at its headquarters in Silicon Valley.

For years now, Apple has hosted events in the fall to launch new iPhone models ahead of the holiday season.

Speculation is that Apple will introduce three upgraded iPhones, including Pro models, and a successor to its more affordable iPhone XR, as premium handset prices hover around US$1,000 (S$1,381).

Some analysts say services, subscriptions and online content will share the stage with the company's glitzy hardware.

"I think it is going to be the first year the event is going to also be about services," Creative Strategies analyst Carolina Milanesi said.

"We might get to see what Apple looks like as a company when they are talking about services and hardware as one product."

Ms Milanesi was curious to see whether tomorrow's presentation includes iPhone deals that "bundle" music, television or game services with new handsets.