Japanese fashion tycoon to sell artworks because 'he has no money'

TOKYO: Japanese fashion tycoon Yusaku Maezawa said he plans to auction off artworks worth millions of dollars because he has no money.

Mr Maezawa, the founder and CEO of online fashion retailer Zozo, said in a Twitter post on Saturday that he plans to sell several items at a Sotheby's auction in New York on May 16.

The art-loving billionaire attached screenshots of two artworks to the post - an Ed Ruscha painting worth an estimate of US$2 million (S$ 2.7 million) to US$3 million and an Andy Warhol flowers painting worth an estimate of US$1.5 million to US$2 million.

In response to a user query if the sale was because he has no money, Mr Maezawa replied in a Twitter post yesterday: "Yes, I never have any money because I always spend it."