Japan’s exports post biggest drop in more than 2 years

TOKYO: Japan's exports posted their biggest decline in more than two years last month, adding to concerns about slowing global demand and trade frictions as business confidence softens and orders for the country's machinery goods fell.

Its Ministry of Finance data out yesterday showed Japan's exports fell 8.4 per cent in the year to January, versus a 5.5 per cent annual drop expected by economists in a Reuters poll. It was the sharpest annual decline since October 2016 and followed a revised 3.9 per cent year-on-year drop last December.

The data came after a key gauge of Japanese capital spending showed overseas orders for machinery fell the most in more than a decade in December, and business sentiment soured to a two-year low, as trade friction hampered global supply chain demand. Global trade has slowed as Washington and Beijing have been locked in a tariff battle for months.

Japanese exports to China, Japan's biggest trading partner, fell 17.4 per cent in the year to January. Slowing shipments ahead of Chinese New Year likely helped slow China-bound exports, officials said.

Japan's shipments to Asia, which account for more than half of overall exports, fell 13.1 per cent last month.

US-bound exports rose 6.8 per cent in the year to January, led by shipments of cars.