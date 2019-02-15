Job Redesign Grant take-up rate beats expectations

A government grant to help companies make jobs physically easier for older workers has seen "better-than-expected" take up, and the Manpower Ministry is considering whether to extend it beyond June this year.

More than 1,750 companies have used the enhanced Job Redesign Grant since July 2016 and this has benefited about 20,000 older workers, said Manpower Minister Josephine Teo yesterday.

"We'd like to encourage more companies to come on board... Quite often, when they improve the work environment for the seniors, it's not just the seniors who benefit, the rest of the workforce also benefits," she said.

The ministry had aimed to get 700 companies on board and help 3,000 workers over three years with the grant, which was updated in 2016 after its launch in 2013.

The grant gives companies up to $300,000, or up to 80 per cent of the costs of projects, to create physically easier, safer and smarter jobs for workers aged 50 and up.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Shangri-La's Rasa Sentosa Resort & Spa staff whose jobs have been improved under the grant, Mrs Teo said projects to redesign jobs may not require heavy capital expenditure.

"Today, much of the technologies are readily available. It's a question of how you marry the technology with the work processes and make it work for the company."

The Job Redesign Grant is part of the WorkPro scheme to help local workers and encourage age-friendly workplaces.

Rasa Sentosa sought the grant for two new projects last year.

One involved tagging all towels with radio frequency identification so that they can be counted easily, and the other installed buzzers in the poolside umbrellas so staff can identify guests who need service more easily.