Junior MOG firms to get better shot at listing on SGX

SGX has made changes to its Mainboard and Catalist listing rules.

Early-stage or junior mineral, oil and gas (MOG) companies will have a better shot at listing on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) from Aug 28, following changes to the Mainboard and Catalist listing rules that make a clearer distinction between a more established business and a fledgling company.

The amendment, which followed a market consultation exercise undertaken by the SGX earlier this year in which a majority of respondents backed the move, will reflect how companies are categorised in the sector, depending on their stage of development.

"Companies at an earlier stage of development can now list under the framework. The Mainboard will continue to be for businesses that are more mature than those on Catalist, based on both asset development and size," said SGX yesterday.

SGX's head of equities and fixed income Chew Sutat said: "The changes to the mineral, oil and gas rules will better align us with industry requirements and enable us to help MOG companies raise funds at an early stage of development.

"Investors will also benefit from the clearer distinction between MOG firms on Mainboard and those on Catalist".

A working group comprising MOG specialists such as technical experts, corporate finance advisers and senior executives from SGX-listed issuers had provided input on the SGX proposals.

Previously, listing rules for both the Mainboard and Catalist stipulated that an MOG company must establish the existence of adequate "resources" categorised as "indicated resources" in relation to minerals or "contingent resources" in relation to oil and gas.

This would mean the mineral reserves in question have a moderate chance of being present.

The working group said the minimum requirement to have "indicated resources" for mineral companies precluded many junior companies from considering a listing on the SGX as many of these have only inferred resources".