Kempinski Hotels SA to operate hotel at Capitol Singapore

Perennial Real Estate Holdings has appointed Europe's luxury hotel group Kempinski Hotels SA to operate The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore at Capitol Singapore - a heritage lifestyle integrated development in Singapore's downtown Civic District.

Comprising three heritage buildings, Capitol Singapore houses Capitol Piazza; the Capitol Theatre; the Eden Residences Capitol luxury apartments; as well as the upcoming The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore, which will be Kempinski's flagship hotel here.

The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore will comprise 157 guest rooms and suites within the restored Capitol Building and Stamford House.

Its full range of services will be made available in phases towards the end of this year, beginning in September.

Earlier this month, Perennial took full ownership of Capitol Singapore when it completed its acquisition of Chesham Properties' 50 per cent stake in Capitol Singapore for $129million.